Cyclone Biparjoy weather update: IMD issues rain warning for Saurashtra, South Gujarat, fishermen on high alert

IMG weather update: The tempestuous Cyclone Biparjoy is steadily gaining strength, intensifying with every fleeting hour. This initial storm, emerging from the depths of the Arabian Sea, bears significant implications for the impending arrival of the Monsoon season in India. Noteworthy meteorological authorities assert that the current trajectory of the cyclone leans towards the north, thereby minimizing the likelihood of substantial damage befalling nations such as India, Pakistan, Oman, and others. Nevertheless, as the cyclone's ferocity escalates, the next 72 hours will prove to be immensely critical.

Forecasts suggest that the cyclone is likely to instigate rains in the regions of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, spanning from June 9 to 11, as confirmed by an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Preparations have been diligently undertaken by the state administration, under the guidance of Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey, to confront potential natural disasters during the imminent monsoon season.

In anticipation of rain-induced exigencies in Gujarat, a contingent of 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) stand ready, poised to embark upon relief operations. Manorama Mohanty, the Director of IMD in Ahmedabad, divulges that Cyclone Biparjoy presently holds its center approximately 1,060 kilometers southwest of Porbandar district. She further asserts that this cyclonic tempest is anticipated to generate gusts of wind ranging between 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the coastal districts.

Forewarning the seafaring community, fishermen in Gujarat have been sternly cautioned against venturing into the treacherous waters of the Arabian Sea until June 14, recognizing the imminent perils that accompany Cyclone Biparjoy's journey.

