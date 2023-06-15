Cyclone Biparjoy warning: What time will cyclone hit Gujarat tonight? Rainfall alert in 8 states

Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall soon (Photo - PTI)

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit the country soon, while the landfall has been delayed by a few hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Gujarat tonight, with the exact time now released by weather experts.

According to the IMD and multiple weather departments, it is expected that Cyclone Biparjoy will be hitting the coast of Gujarat at 9 pm or 10 pm on June 15. The cyclone will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to Gujarat and Mumbai.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, a senior official said during a press conference regarding Biparjoy, “According to the meteorological department, the storm is now expected to hit the coast around 9pm and 10pm on Thursday as the speed has slowed down. The wind speed is likely to be 115-125 kmph when the possible cyclone hits the ground.”

While the speed of the storm has decreased at the moment, the IMD has issued a strict alert on the coastal areas in Gujarat, Mumbai, and Goa, saying that the landfall process will commence at 8 pm tonight.

IMD cyclone in charge Ananda Das said during a conference, “Landfall process will begin this evening (before 8pm), possibly between 6 to 7pm. The landfall process takes a few hours to be completed and may continue until midnight. The region where landfall will take place doesn’t have uniform coast, it’s more like a gulf so the landfall process will take time. The size of the total system is huge, about 300km in diameter, core wind area is 100km in diameter.”

Apart from Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit several other states near the coastal areas and will be causing damage to crops and nearby plantations. Loss of human life and damage to property is also not expected.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit several states, and a major rainfall warning has been issued in the following areas - Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Daman Diu, Lakshadweep, Dadar, and Nagarajun Haveli.

