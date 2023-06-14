Cyclone Biparjoy update: These cities to be affected; check list of 67 trains cancelled due to extreme weather

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to lash parts of India as Cyclone Biparjoy is making landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch, bringing extreme weather to multiple cities.

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall in India and is expected to impact the cities and states near the Western Ghats of the country. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Gujarat in the coming hours, leading to thousands of people being evacuated from coastal areas in the state.

According to PTI reports, authorities and security forces have evacuated over 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

However, Gujarat is not the only state which can be impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy. As it makes landfall in India, the cyclone can bring extreme weather conditions to Mumbai, Goa and several other coastal areas in India.

Cyclone Biparjoy: List of cities in warning zone

According to recent IMD weather updates and current weather conditions, the coastal areas of Lakshwadeep, Goa, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka will most probably feel the brunt of the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

It is expected that heavy rains and thunderstorms will lash these states for the next 24-48 hours, with a high tide rate near the coasts. Fishermen have also been warned not to venture out into the sea, and coastal areas have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Ahmedabad IMD director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone is likely to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with 125-135 kmph wind speed gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of June 15.

Cyclone Biparjoy: List of trains cancelled

Over the next two days, there are several trains that have been cancelled due to expected extreme weather conditions. Here is a list of 67 trains that have been cancelled due to Cyclone Biparjoy in India.

While southern and coastal states are expected to see heavy rains, it is unlikely that Cyclone Biparjoy will bring any relief from the heatwave to northern states.

