Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Rajasthan today, IMD predicts heavy rains, issues orange alert

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone "Biparjoy," which made landfall in coastal portions of Gujarat on Thursday, is now forecast to weaken even further by Friday morning and transition into a "depression" the following evening. After the storm made landfall yesterday, the cyclone's strength dropped from the "very severe" category to the "severe" category.

According to news agency ANI, IMD Director Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Friday that the 'Very Severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy that hit Gujarat on Thursday night has now weakened to a 'Cyclonic' storm and is currently centred 30 kilometres west-northwest of Bhuj.

"Biparjoy has now weakened. It is in the category of 'Cyclonic Storm'. It is now centered 30 kilometers west-northwest of Bhuj," he said.

"Biparjoy is moving in an East Northeast direction at a wind speed of 80-90 kilometers per hour (kmph) as of 8:30 am," he said. "By evening, it will weaken to a 'Deep Depression' with wind speed of 50-60 kmph or even 70 kmph," he added.

According to him, the storm would approach the neighbouring areas of Rajasthan starting in the evening and bring strong to extremely heavy rains to the area. He added that rain will continue in south Rajasthan through Saturday and that certain remote areas of Rajasthan may experience exceptionally heavy rain.

"It will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Rajasthan," he said. The wind speed will reduce to 40-50 kmph or even 60 kmph when it reaches Rajasthan, he said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Orange alert' for some areas of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, and adjacent locations, and has forecast heavy to very heavy rain on Friday.