Rains due to Cyclone Asani in Andhra Pradesh-West Bengal, heatwave strikes Delhi again

Several states have sounded a warning in the coastal areas in view of Cyclone Asani, but the good news is that the cyclonic storms are weakening with time, and the cyclone itself is expected to subside within the next 24 hours, according to weather agencies.

As Cyclone Asani remains weakening, it is set to bring rains to several states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha over the next few days, according to the predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also predicted that the effect of Cyclone Asani is likely to lessen in intensity into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday (May 10) night. The cyclone, however, is expected to bring more rainfall to coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal West Bengal from Tuesday evening.

High-sea conditions are likely to prevail because of the storm in the coastal areas and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to the sea from Tuesday for at least two more days. Tourism activities in coastal areas have also been shut down till May 13.

Though the storm is weakening, the cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North, and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts till Thursday, May 13.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall because of the cyclone from May 11 to May 13. Rains are also expected to be accompanied by gusty winds at around 30 to 40 kmph.

Though parts of the country are set to receive rainfall, the IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions will be prevailing in Delhi once again, soon after the relief of a few days. It has been predicted that the heatwave will prevail in the national capital from May 11 to May 15.

IMD had further predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi might be as high as 44 degrees Celsius for the next few days. This comes soon after Delhi received heavy rains and hailstorms, cooling down the temperature for a few days.

