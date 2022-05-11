Search icon
Cyclone Asani: Several IndiGo flights cancelled in Andhra Pradesh; here's status of AirAsia, SpiceJet, Air India flights

Cyclone Asani: Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Cyclone Asani: SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled.

Vishakhapatnam: Cyclone Asani has triggered rains and rapid winds in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in cancellation of several flights at the state's Visakhapatnam airport. According to the airport director, K Srinivasa Rao, all IndiGo flights stand cancelled whereas Air Asia has cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. Air India will soon make a decision about flight operation amid inclement weather.

"Revised status of today's flight ops in view of Cyclone Asani - All IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) stand cancelled. Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi, decision about evening flights awaited," K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Dir, Visakhapatnam, told ANI. 

"Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight by post 2 pm," he added. 

