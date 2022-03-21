Cyclone Asani: Know the areas that will be impacted

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that cyclone Asani will not make a landfall in Andaman Islands. Cyclone Asani is projected to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

Read | Cyclone Asani: IMD issues yellow code warning, thousands evacuated from areas likely to be inundated

Why it happening?

Low pressure area, formed in the Bay of Bengal for the last few days is likely to prevail today.

As per IMD prediction, there is every possibility of the arrival of cyclonic storm Asani.

The wind speed in Andaman today can reach 65 kmph to 75 kmph. By evening its speed will increase further.

There is a possibility of intensifying sea movements over the Andaman Sea, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal.

Oceanic movements have intensified in the east-central and adjoining southwest and northeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at most places over Andaman Islands on Monday.

After this, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Andaman Islands.

IMD has forecast a decrease in temperature in the north-west parts of the country for the next two days.

STS Diglipur conducted one trip each route to Lamia Bay, Ramnagar, PaschimSagar & Radhanagar today morning. Possibly no bus services will be available later today.



Stay Home Stay safe #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/wIoXBPPYnd — DJ Venkatesh (@djdiglipur) March 21, 2022

Where it is happening?

In view of the imminent loss of life and property, the army has been put on alert.

Fishermen from Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been denied access to the sea.

Andaman administration has started evacuating local people from low-lying areas.

Heavy rains are expected in Andaman. Army personnel have been kept on standby.

Ships, aircraft, helicopters, disaster management team etc have been kept on standby.

There is a complete system to evacuate people to avoid any untoward incident.

100 personnel of NDRF team have been deployed in 6 relief camps.

Coast Guard ships are ferrying the fishermen to the port.

All inter-island services have been ordered to be canceled till March 22.

All schools and colleges have also been closed due to cyclone in Andaman.

#CycloneAsani

Hutbay, Little Andaman area is also facing acute damage on transmission line due to continuous fall of tree branches. Electricity Engineers & staffs are working day & night to restore power cut on war footing manners. Photo from R K Pur Hutbay @jitendra_narain pic.twitter.com/J7PFFLjdlf — EDANI (@ElectricityANI) March 21, 2022

Effect of cyclone Asani

The effect of cyclonic storm will be seen in most parts of the country.

IMD prdeicted there will be a drop in temperature in North-West India for the next two days.

This will give people the much needed relief from the summer heat.

For the next two days, the maximum temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees.

There will be no significant change in temperature in the rest of the country for the next five days.

Due to western disturbance, the wind will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km in Rajasthan.

Due to its effect, there may be rain and snowfall in some areas of the Western Himalayas.

Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are likely to receive light rain for the next five days.

Hi Everyone, Cyclone Asani Predicted To Cause Heavy Rains In The Andaman And Nicobar Islands Tomorrow..If Anyone's Travellibg Or Staying There, Please Avoid The Sea And Sea Coast..pic.twitter.com/uVMlS5ZNqN — Ashwini The Diva (@Ashwini96988554) March 20, 2022

Helpline numbers

Movement of ships has been stopped between Port Blair and adjoining islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Apart from this, a special helpline number was issued for the passengers.

In case of any problem, they can call the helpline number 03192-245555/232714 and toll-free number 1800-345-2714.

Along with this, appeal is being made to all the people to go to a safe place.