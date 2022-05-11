Cyclone Asani changes track triggering more rains, red alert issued in Andhra Pradesh

Photo - EFE

Cyclone Asani, which was expected to weaken by today, has suddenly changed its direction and is likely to hit the coastal areas of several states soon. The change in the direction of the cyclone is set to trigger heavy rains and storms in parts of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam, Asani will be touching the Kakinada coast, and it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. A red alert has also been issued in Andhra Pradesh in view of the cyclone triggering rains.

"Cyclone warning and a red alert have been given to Andhra Pradesh. Till yesterday, the track was showing a northwest direction but in the last 6 hours, it is moving towards the West-Northwest direction. So, it's very near to our Andhra Pradesh coast," Sunanda, director of the warning centre, said.

She added that earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials predicted that it will take a turn in the Bay of Bengal but, unexpectedly the cyclone is going to reach and touch the Kakinada coast.

"In the coming hours, it will move towards NW direction and almost near Andhra Pradesh coast. Tomorrow morning it will change its direction and move in the North-Northeast direction and touch the Kakinada coast-east Godavari coast-and then move along parallel to Visakhapatnam coast in NE direction," said Sunanda.

IMD has further issued a red alert in several districts of Andhra Pradesh such as Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur. The red alert warning has been issued in view of heavy rains and gusty winds, and people have been warned not to venture out of their houses.

Further, IMD has also warned the people about potential damage to properties and power cuts in localities due to the rains. It stated that there is a possibility of damage to thatched huts, minor damage to kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads. Some crops of paddy crops, bananas, papaya trees, and orchards might also get damaged due to the cyclone.

A rainfall alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, with winds moving at massive speed. Light to moderate rains is also expected to hit Jharkhand and several other coastal areas of the country.



