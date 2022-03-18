Cyclone 'Asani' alert for some states, all three armed forces on standby mode

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert regarding the cyclonic storm Asani on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, low pressure area formed over the Southwest Indian Ocean can turn into a cyclone from next week.

According to IMD, it is estimated that this cyclonic storm can move towards Bangladesh and northern Myanmar. The department has named this storm Asani. Earlier, the Union Home Secretary held a high level meeting regarding tackling of the storm.

The Meteorological Department said that this storm had turned into a low pressure area before moving towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands. IMD predicted it may turn into a cyclonic storm on March 21 and it is expected to move towards the northwest by March 22.

After turning into a cyclone, the storm has been named Asani by Sri Lanka. The Union Home Ministry has asked all the three armed services to remain on alert. In the meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary, the preparations of the Central Ministries, Agencies and Administration of Andaman and Nicobar were reviewed.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs, after the warning of cyclonic storm, the rescue team along with NDRF have been put on alert mode in Andaman and Nicobar. Due to the cyclone, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Central Bengal on March 21.

The cyclone is expected to reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around morning of March 22, IMD predicted. A day ago, the IMD bulletin had said the storm would arrive near land on March 23. The system is expected to turn into a depression by March 20 and a cyclone by March 21.

Along with rain, strong winds are also expected in the state. In view of the cyclone situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also put additional rescue teams on alert. The fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea from the government.