The weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, with Andhra Pradesh facing a possible landfall on October 28. Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also preparing for heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential flooding.

Cyclone Arnab: When will it hit Andhra Pradesh, which states are on alert and how severe will it be?

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, prompting authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to step up disaster preparedness. The approaching storm, which will be named Cyclone Arnab once it reaches cyclonic storm intensity, is likely to bring winds of up to 140 kmph, heavy rainfall and possible flooding in vulnerable coastal areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update on Sunday, October 25, the depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move nearly southwards before curving west-northwestwards and gaining strength.

The system is forecast to develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning, a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Odisha has issued a red warning for five districts, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are witnessing heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Cyclone warning signals have also been hoisted at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Where is Cyclone Arnab now? Latest IMD update

As of 8.30 am on Sunday, October 25, the depression was centred over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, approximately 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.

The IMD said the weather system is likely to intensify into a deep depression before turning towards the west-northwest. It is expected to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. By the morning of October 28, the system could become a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh.

The storm will be officially named Arnab once it reaches cyclonic storm intensity. The name, contributed by Bangladesh, means "ocean" in Bengali.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, the system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around the forenoon of Wednesday, October 28. At the time of landfall, the storm is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph. Such winds can damage vulnerable houses, uproot trees, disrupt electricity and communication lines and affect transport services. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

However, the exact landfall location and intensity remain subject to changes as the weather system develops.

Which states are likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab?

Andhra Pradesh: The state is expected to bear the direct impact of the cyclone, particularly along its coastal districts. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Odisha: Southern and coastal districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds even though the cyclone is currently forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are among the districts facing the highest rainfall warnings.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall and unsettled weather conditions have prompted authorities to hoist cyclone warning signals at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Puducherry: Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in several areas, including Coast Road, Krishna Nagar and Laspet Sarum. Further rainfall is forecast in Puducherry, Karaikal and neighbouring regions.



The IMD has issued a red warning for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for October 28, forecasting very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours exceeding 20 cm. The rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 60-70 kmph.

A red warning is the highest level in the IMD's colour-coded warning system and indicates that authorities and residents should take appropriate protective action. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in other parts of Odisha between October 27 and 29.

Are schools and colleges closed in Odisha?

As part of precautionary measures, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri — on October 28 and 29.

District collectors in other areas have been authorised to decide on educational institution closures depending on local weather conditions. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency preparedness, with an emphasis on preventing casualties. The state government has also cancelled the leave of district collectors, district magistrates and officials posted in critical departments to ensure that emergency response arrangements remain operational.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have urged coastal residents to remain alert and follow official advisories as the weather system approaches. The state disaster management authorities are monitoring the cyclone's movement and coordinating preparedness measures in vulnerable coastal areas.

In Odisha, around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 225 Fire Services teams have been mobilised for emergency response. In Ganjam district, authorities have prepared 100 cyclone shelters and identified around 1,000 temporary locations to accommodate residents if evacuation becomes necessary.

Officials have been instructed to move people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, with special attention to elderly people, pregnant women and patients requiring medical assistance. Hospitals and healthcare facilities have also been directed to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines, emergency medical supplies and anti-snake venom injections.

How severe could Cyclone Arnab be and what precautions should residents take?

Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph during its anticipated landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. The storm could trigger heavy rainfall, flooding, waterlogging and damage to infrastructure.

Residents in coastal and low-lying areas have been advised to follow IMD updates, avoid unnecessary travel and remain prepared for evacuation. People should keep essential supplies, medicines and important documents ready, while staying away from beaches, flooded roads and fallen electric wires. Fishermen have been warned against