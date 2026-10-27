Cyclone Arnab likely to cross Andhra coast between 2 AM and 4 AM on Wednesday, schools shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to make landfall early Wednesday. According to the latest bulletin, it is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to make landfall early Wednesday. According to the latest bulletin, it is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD update, the very severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at 18 kmph during the past six hours till 5.30 pm on Tuesday and lay centred over the same region.

As per the IMD, the storm was about 90 km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, 170 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km east-northeast of Bapatla and 410 km southwest of Gopalpur.

Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra tonight between 2 AM and 4 AM

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph (and) gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of October 28," it said.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: The vehicular subway beneath the railway track at Convent Junction has been waterlogged following intense rainfall triggered by severe cyclone Arnab. Commuters are experiencing traffic disruptions and navigation hazards across the area. https://t.co/2tTDpuwuW1 October 27, 2026

According to the observation, Arnab is interacting with the land surface and its outer spiral band has moved over land. It added that due to faster movement, the cyclone's landfall is expected early, likely between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday. "Due to faster movement, the landfall of the cyclone is expected early, likely during early hours around 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday", it added.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have ramped up preparations for the cyclone, setting up close to 4,000 cyclone shelters and moving thousands from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Disaster management teams have been put on standby and traffic curbs imposed on several roads in both states ahead of landfall.

Officials said Andhra Pradesh has established 2,131 cyclone shelters in 20 districts and kept 1,087 medical teams ready in areas likely to be impacted. It has also made arrangements for 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances.

In addition to evacuating people from vulnerable areas, authorities have moved 1,351 pregnant women to hospitals. Officials added that two months' worth of essentials have been stocked at 14,686 ration shops, and cyclone alerts are being sent to 2.70 crore people on their mobiles.

CM Chandrababu Naidu orders supplies at relief camps

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure sufficient supplies at relief camps and take all necessary measures to reduce damage from the cyclone.

The Andhra Pradesh government has deployed 294 rescue teams, including nine from the NDRF, 60 from the SDRF and 225 from Fire Services, officials said.

With a target of zero casualties, district collectors have been directed to take all necessary measures to safeguard lives and property.

Meanwhile, Odisha has also intensified preparations. In view of the approaching storm, major ports in the state, including Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, have stepped up precautionary steps.

Schools to remain closed on Oct 28

Authorities are preparing for Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on October 28 and have announced school closures in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are expected in affected areas.

Ten districts in Andhra Pradesh have shut schools as a precaution. Schools have been closed in East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram.

Most of these districts announced a holiday for October 28. In Anakapalli, schools will remain closed for three days, from October 27 to 29. The order covers schools under all managements in the affected districts.

Trains cancelled

The South Coast Railway cancelled 24 trains for Wednesday, East Coast Railway cancelled 22 and South Eastern Railway has cancelled four so far. At least 21 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports, affecting Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa services. Fifteen flights at Vijayawada airport have been cancelled for Wednesday, an official said.

Flights affected

Several flights were cancelled in view of the weather warning. Airport authorities were monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines before travelling.

The cancelled services included IndiGo flights on the Kadapa route (6E 7711/7712), scheduled between 2.30 pm and 3 pm; the Hyderabad route (6E 2780/2581), scheduled between 6.35 pm and 7.10 pm; the Chennai route (6E 7305/7302), scheduled between 8.20 pm and 8.40 pm; and the Bengaluru route (6E 7247/7246), scheduled between 8.35 pm and 8.55 pm. An Air India Express service to Visakhapatnam (IX 2413/2414), scheduled between 7.30 pm and 8.05 pm, was also cancelled due to the cyclone.