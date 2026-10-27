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Cyclone Arnab Landfall: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert as IMD warns of winds up to 140 kmph

Cyclone Arnab intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm, with IMD predicting landfall near Yanam on October 28. Winds may reach 140 kmph.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 08:31 AM IST

Cyclone Arnab Landfall: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert as IMD warns of winds up to 140 kmph
Cyclone Arnab Landfall: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert as IMD warns of winds up to 140 kmph
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Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 11.30 pm on October 26.

The storm was located near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 520 km east of Machilipatnam and 590 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said the cyclone is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 and thereafter move northwestwards. It is expected to cross the coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres from October 27 to 29 in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab.

Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) are advised to remain stationed in their respective areas.

The advisory further states that Dry Ration / Take-Home Ration (THR) will be delivered directly to the doorsteps of beneficiaries during the closure to ensure continuous nutritional support.

The Odisha State Transport Authority has also issued precautionary measures for safe vehicle movement and transport preparedness. The Odisha government has issued an advisory cautioning media outlets and digital platforms against disseminating false, misleading or speculative forecasts and warnings regarding the cyclone.

The advisory urged media organisations to rely on official updates from the IMD, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), district administrations and other authorised bodies. It also asked them not to circulate unverified messages, unofficial cyclone tracks or alarming social media predictions, and to clearly attribute forecasts to authoritative government sources.

The government further advised print, electronic and digital media to exercise due diligence and not present speculative models or third-party predictions as confirmed warnings.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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