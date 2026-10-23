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Cyclone Arnab gathering over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

IMD says a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm Arnab by Oct 26, bringing heavy rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between Oct 27 and 29.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Cyclone Arnab gathering over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
IMD issues cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
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A cyclone is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal soon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that a low-pressure area will intensify into a storm. Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27 to 29.

Low pressure to become a cyclone by October 26

According to IMD, a low-pressure area in the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is forecast to develop into a depression on October 24, a deep depression on October 25, and a cyclonic storm in the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26. The system is anticipated to move west-northwest towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts over the next two days.

For both states, the government has issued rainfall warnings. From October 27 to 29, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to see extremely heavy to severe rainfall. Odisha is specifically expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 29.

Next cyclone to be named Arnab

As per the naming roster for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, the next storm will be named Arnab. The name was contributed by Bangladesh. Arnab means "ocean" in Bengali. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and IMD maintain the list of names. Recently, a weather system led to a cyclone watch but did not develop into a cyclonic storm; instead, it crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast as a deep depression on September 23, resulting in heavy rain. 

Also read: Daler Mehndi 'drunk' Uttarakhand event controversy: Son Gurdeep Mehndi shares veteran singer's health update

How IMD classifies low-pressure systems

Low-pressure systems are categorised by the IMD according to wind speed and pressure patterns. There is just one closed isobar in a low-pressure environment. There are two closed isobars in a depression and three in a profound depression. A cyclonic storm is defined as a system including four or more closed isobars. A system with sustained winds between 31 and 50 kmph is referred to as a depression based on wind speed. A deep depression is defined as a wind speed of 52–61 kmph. It is referred to as a cyclonic storm when the wind speed hits 63 kmph or more.

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