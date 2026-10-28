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Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on high alert as storm makes landfall; winds gust up to 150 kmph

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast with winds gusting to 150 kmph. IMD warns of heavy rainfall, storm surge and severe weather in Odisha.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on high alert as storm makes landfall; winds gust up to 150 kmph
Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on high alert as storm makes landfall; winds gust up to 150 kmph
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Cyclone Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential downpours in the area, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).According to the IMD, the cyclone maintains a core intensity of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. Having moved northwestwards at 3 kmph over the past three hours, the storm is expected to move slowly northwestwards initially before tracking north-northwestwards."Landfall process will continue for the next 3 hours," the IMD said in its hourly bulletin.

The landfall point is specified between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the south of Yanam. Surface winds over the landfall area are expected to hold at 125 to 135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph during the next three hours, before gradually decreasing, the weather department said.

In the wake of the landfall, multiple trees were uprooted and power lines snapped across various locations in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of West Bengal as an impact of Cyclone 'Arnab'.Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds uprooted trees, blocking Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.It has issued a major inundation alert, stating that a storm surge of 1.5 to 2.5 metres above astronomical tide is very likely to submerge low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh during the next 4 to 5 hours, with the maximum peak surge expected near Kakinada and Yanam in the Puducherry Union Territory.

The IMD mentioned that extreme heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm was recorded across several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 0830 hrs on October 27 and 0300 hrs on October 28.

In Odisha, IMD has issued a warning issued severe weather warnings, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two locations over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur, and Malkangiri. These areas are also very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 60 to 80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Under an orange warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Puri, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh, and Nayagarh, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued, forecasting heavy rainfall at one or two places across Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, and Cuttack, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, effective from October 28 until 8:30 pm on October 29.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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