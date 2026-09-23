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Cyclone Arnab alert: Which states will be worst affected, when will it make landfall?

Cyclone Arnab is moving towards India’s east coast, which would bring heavy rain and strong winds. Know when and where it will make landfall and which states could be affected.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Cyclone Arnab alert: Which states will be worst affected, when will it make landfall?
Cyclone Arnab moves closer to the eastern coast. (AI-Generated)
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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Arnab would bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as the storm moves towards the eastern coast. According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the coast between 5 PM on September 23 and 5 AM on September 24.

However, the effect of the cyclone is expected to extend beyond both states, which is why the IMD office in West Bengal has put its coastal districts on alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds. As per the latest IMD report, Cyclone Arnab was about 100 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 180 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam late on September 22.

Which states will be affected?

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to face a major impact of the cyclone. Both eastern coastal states are likely to receive heavy rain and rough sea conditions. Odisha is predicted to be among the worst-affected states, as heavy rainfall has already been reported in several parts, while the authorities prepare for the upcoming problems.

Meanwhile, schools in several districts of Odisha have been ordered to remain closed, including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Khurda. Schools in Malkangiri will remain closed until September 24. Apart from schools, Angadwadi centres will also remain closed until September 24.

How strong will the winds be?

Cyclone Arnab is expected to bring strong winds to coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where it could reach 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph in some parts. Fishermen have also been advised not to go into the sea.

Is it really Cyclone Arnab?

The IMD has currently described the system as a deep depression, not a cyclone. Arnab is the name assigned to the next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean. If it strengthens enough to become a cyclonic storm, it would be named Arnab.

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