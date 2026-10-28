Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, houses damaged as strong winds lash Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has suffered the most from Cyclone Arnab so far, as three people have been killed and over two dozen houses have been damaged. Rescue teams are on alert as extremely heavy rain is expected in the region.

The Southern state of Andhra Pradesh has suffered the most damage from Cyclone Arnab so far, with three people killed and 31 houses damaged, a senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said on Wednesday. During a press briefing, NDRF Inspector General (IG) Narendra Singh Bundela informed that strong winds and rain had affected parts of Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, and disaster response and rescue teams from the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are preparing to deal with the possible effects of continued rainfall.

Cyclone Arnab weakens after landfall

Bundela also informed that the cyclone made landfall near Yanam, Puducherry, and has weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to lose more strength in the coming hours and convert into a cyclonic storm, before finally turning into a deep depression by Wednesday evening.

''North of Andhra Pradesh and the southern part of Odisha have been the most affected due to Cyclone Arnab. Strong winds and rainfall are being witnessed in a few districts of the two states. Andhra Pradesh has been the most affected... we have been informed that trees have been uprooted, 31 houses of various types have been damaged, and three persons have been killed. There has not been a serious impact in Odisha as per preliminary reports,'' Bundela said.

Rescue teams prepare for more rainfall

Meanwhile, disaster response teams are monitoring developments and preparing to respond to emergencies in affected districts. It is reported that authorities are concerned about the impact of strong winds and rain in the region, which has already been damaged by the cyclone.

As per initial reports from agencies, Odisha has escaped major damage so far, while Andhra Pradesh remains the worst-affected state.

(With inputs from PTI)