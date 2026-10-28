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Cyclone Arnab: 22 trains cancelled, passengers advised to check status; NDRF on alert

The Railway Department said that passengers are advised to check these updates while planning their journey and can get the latest information on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or the Indian Railways website.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Cyclone Arnab: 22 trains cancelled, passengers advised to check status; NDRF on alert
Visual of uprooted trees following Cyclone Arnab (Photo/ANI)
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Atleast 22 express and passenger train services have been cancelled or suspended between October 27 and November 5, 2026, due to Cyclone Arnab.

Among the significant trains affected are the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul and Rourkela-Jagdalpur services, most of which have been cancelled between October 29 and November 4, while other trains, such as the Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, have also seen their departure dates changed.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will terminate at Rayagada from October 27 to October 30, and the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will originate from Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur from October 28 to October 31, both temporary changes.

The Railway Department said that passengers are advised to check these updates while planning their journey and can get the latest information on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or the Indian Railways website.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab has weakened after entering the landmass and is expected to further lose intensity by Wednesday evening, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said, adding that four additional NDRF teams were deployed to Andhra Pradesh as part of disaster response preparations.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bundela said the system had been downgraded from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm and was expected to weaken further over the coming hours.

Bundela said the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other district-level response teams were actively engaged in operations across their respective areas.

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab completed its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, southwest of Yanam, by 8 am on Wednesday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a post on X, the IMD said the cyclone crossed the coast between 2 am and 8 am on October 28, with its centre moving completely over land by 8 am.

The weather agency said the system was centred over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 8:30 am, around 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam, 60 km southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 120 km east of Gannavaram and 120 km southwest of Tuni.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been placed on high alert in view of Cyclone Arnab, with the state administration working round the clock to safeguard lives and minimise property damage, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on Wednesday.

No loss of life has been reported so far.

High-intensity sea waves and severe coastal erosion caused by the cyclone led to damage along the Uppada coastal road near Kakinada.Restoration and repair works have already commenced in the area to restore connectivity and safeguard the coastline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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