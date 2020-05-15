Headlines

Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to bring rains to Andaman & Nicobar, Odisha, West Bengal on May 16: IMD

The weather agency sent an alert to the NDRF and chief secretaries of eight states and union territories on Thursday about the brewing cyclone.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2020, 05:44 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a cyclone, named as 'Amphan' is likely to form in the southern Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16 and it will bring rains to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The weather agency sent an alert to the National Disaster Response Force and chief secretaries of eight states and union territories on Thursday about the brewing cyclone.

"Yesterday’s low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels," the IMD said in a bulletin.

It further said that "the low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm” over the same region by 5:30 pm on May 16."

Light to moderate rain is expected at most places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 15-16 while heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places. Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places on May 18 and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on May 19. 

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from 15th May 2020.

"Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into the west-central BoB off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on the 18th and into the north BoB along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from 18th May 2020 onwards. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by 17th May," IMD said.

