Every year Odisha is affected by weather activities in the month of October. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about possible cyclonic activities in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in the coming week. The weather experts have predicted that the cyclone will form near the North Andaman Sea around October 20, and may approach Odisha in a week.

IMD scientist Umashankar Dash shared the update on X writing, “A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, Low-Pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22, thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.” On the other hand, international weather scientists have predicted that cyclones will affect areas of Odisha or Andhra Pradesh by next week.

The Accu Weather forecasting manager Jason Nicholls, said that a weak low will form in the Arabian Sea and North Bay of Bengal, which can strengthen to a cyclonic storm while approaching Odisha and Andhra Pradesh late next week. “A weakening low is producing scattered rain in S #India. A weak low can form over the Arabian Sea the next couple of days. A low will form in the N BOB early next week & can strengthen to a CS before threatening the N #AndhraPradesh & #Odisha late next week,” he tweeted on X. Similarly, the ECMWF and GFS model of Windy.com, predicted cyclone in the Bay of Bengal between October 22 and October 27 which may move towards east India.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a warning against activities like fishing, shipping, and naval operations in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea because of the weather predictions. The weather body has also recommended locals prepare for potential cyclonic activity.