Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu, Odisha as cyclonic storm Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu and Odisha, with an orange alert in place for both states. A depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone on Monday, moving west-northwest towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh. As of 5:30 a.m. today, it was located about 420 km from Port Blair and around 990–1040 km from major coastal cities including Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Kakinada, and Gopalpur.

IMD issues orange alert

The IMD has placed an orange alert, indicating heavy rainfall, for Odisha and Tamil Nadu. The weather agency has warned of moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, and other districts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, a yellow alert, indicating light rain, has been placed for Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Kanchipuram. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts in Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

Impact on Odisha and Tamil Nadu

While the cyclone is not expected to make a direct landfall in Odisha, it is still likely to cause widespread downpours and gusty winds. Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack are expected to experience heavy rain and will remain under a yellow alert. Additionally, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sonepur have also been placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning.

Possible landfall in Andhra Pradesh

According to a report by Deccan Herald, while the IMD has not yet shared specific details about the cyclone’s path, independent weather bloggers suggest that the system is most likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has forecasted that the system is expected to move west-northwest, strengthen into a deep depression by tomorrow, and develop into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27 over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to head towards the Andhra Pradesh coast within the next 48 hours.

Preparations and precautions

The government and disaster management teams are taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha coast starting Sunday, October 26, as sea conditions are expected to become rough to high.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid travel unless necessary, and keep a watch on the weather. The IMD has also urged people to follow safety guidelines and instructions from local authorities to minimize damage and disruption. On Tuesday, October 28, the orange alert is likely to be extended to Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, and Malkangiri, along with Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada.