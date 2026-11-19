Severe Cyclone Akvan is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and is expected to make landfall by noon on November 20.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 90- 100 km/h, with gusts reaching 110 kmph. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Severe Cyclone Akvan over the west-central Bay of Bengal is moving northwards at a speed of 15 kmph, according to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 19.

The cyclone is currently around 390 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 410 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 470 km south of Puri. It is also located around 610 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has predicted that the cyclone will move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, near the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Odisha evacuates over 1 lakh people, sets up 9,299 shelters

The Odisha government has stepped up its preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone. Chief Secretary Anu Garg told PTI that more than one lakh people have been moved to safer places. The state has set up 9,299 shelters and deployed 305 emergency response teams. Schools and other educational institutions have also been closed in several districts as a precautionary measure.

Several coastal and southern districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall since Wednesday night.

The government has also cancelled leave for its employees and deployed senior officials in vulnerable areas to monitor the situation and coordinate emergency preparations.

Schools closed in six Odisha districts for three days

The Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts for three days starting Thursday. The affected districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff as Cyclone Akvan approaches the state.

39 trains cancelled, 28 rescheduled due to Cyclone Akvan

Train services across Odisha and neighbouring states have been affected due to the approaching cyclone. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled 39 trains scheduled to operate on November 19, 20 and 21. The affected services include long-distance express trains, Vande Bharat trains, passenger trains and MEMU services.

Several trains connecting Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Brahmapur with other cities have also been affected.

Apart from cancellations, 28 trains have been rescheduled, with changes in their departure timings.

Some of the cancelled trains include:

Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841/20842)

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896)

Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express (20891/20892)

Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express (22883/22884)

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest updates through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or official railway channels before starting their journeys.

IndiGo flights affected in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata

Flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata have been affected due to adverse weather conditions linked to Cyclone Akvan. IndiGo issued an update on Thursday evening, asking passengers to stay informed about possible changes to their flights.

Fishermen advised against entering the sea

The IMD has warned that sea conditions over the west-central Bay of Bengal are likely to remain rough to very rough. K Nagaratna, Director of Andhra Pradesh IMD, told ANI that South Coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on November 19 and 20.

From the afternoon of November 20, the weather system is expected to move inland towards South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall is likely to decrease gradually after that, although heavy rainfall warnings remain in place until November 20.

She also warned that waves or storm swells could reach around one metre along the coast near the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on November 18, 19 and 20. Offshore and onshore operations have also been asked to follow IMD advisories.

Jharkhand likely to receive heavy rainfall

The impact of Cyclone Akvan is also expected to be felt in Jharkhand. Several districts, including Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum, are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather warning will remain in effect for 24 hours from 8:30 am on Friday, November 20.