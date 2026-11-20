Cyclone Akvan's landfall process has begun near Gopalpur in Odisha and is expected to continue for three hours. Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, while dozens of trains have been cancelled as authorities step up preparedness.

Cyclone Akvan landfall process begins near Gopalpur in Odisha, to continue for next 2 hours: IMD (Source; ANI)

Cyclone Akvan began its landfall process along the Odisha coast on Friday morning, prompting large-scale evacuations, railway cancellations and heightened preparedness across vulnerable coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm but was continuing to approach the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin issued at 5:30 am on November 20, the system was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.3°N and longitude 84.8°E.

It was located approximately 110 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 70 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 200 km south-southwest of Puri.

The weather department forecast that Cyclone Akvan would cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, bringing maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph.

The IMD also confirmed that the storm's outer rain bands had started interacting with land and that the landfall process was expected to commence within the next two hours. By around 7:54 am, reports said the landfall process had begun and was expected to continue for approximately three hours.

Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha, 423 rescue teams deployed

Odisha has stepped up its disaster response measures as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coastline. More than 3 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safer locations, while 423 rescue teams have been deployed, according to reports.

The state government has also strengthened arrangements at cyclone shelters and relief centres to ensure that affected residents receive assistance.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparedness measures late Thursday night at the Special Relief Commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar. The meeting, which lasted from approximately 11 pm to 1:30 am, focused on ensuring coordination between government departments and the timely delivery of assistance to residents.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take all necessary precautions and work towards achieving the administration's zero-casualty target.

He returned to his residence at around 1:35 am as rainfall and gusty winds began affecting Bhubaneswar.

69 trains cancelled as cyclone approaches Odisha coast

Railway operations have also been affected by the approaching cyclone.

The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary measure. The South Eastern Railway separately cancelled at least 28 express trains, most of which were scheduled to travel to or pass through Puri on Friday.

The cancellations were aimed at ensuring passenger safety as the storm approaches the coastal belt.

Andhra Pradesh on alert as cyclone approaches

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also intensified its preparedness, with red alerts issued for vulnerable coastal areas.

The IMD has warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall in affected areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable locations to follow official advisories and avoid venturing into the sea.

Although Akvan has weakened in intensity, its approach is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and rough sea conditions along the affected coastline.

The IMD is continuing to monitor the system as it moves towards the coast near Gopalpur.