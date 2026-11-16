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Cyclone Akvan: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; 13 districts on watch

Cyclone Akvan may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with winds up to 145 kmph. Check IMD rainfall alerts, affected states and districts.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Cyclone Akvan: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; 13 districts on watch
Cyclone Akvan: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; 13 districts on watch
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A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Akvan on Monday, November 16, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy rainfall warnings for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Odisha.

The developing cyclone could further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 120-130 kmph and gusts of up to 145 kmph, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next few days. While the IMD has not yet identified the exact landfall location, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha are being closely monitored.

The latest warning comes after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused extensive damage across Andhra Pradesh, affecting standing crops, uprooting trees and disrupting power and communication networks.

Cyclone Akvan: Which States Are Likely To Be Affected?

Andhra Pradesh: The state is likely to bear the maximum impact of the developing cyclone. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on November 19 and 20.

North coastal Andhra Pradesh could witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more during this period. Rayalaseema is also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 19 and 20.

Districts under close watch include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Bapatla. Parts of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor may also experience heavy rainfall.

Odisha: The IMD is monitoring the adjoining south Odisha region as the system moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The northwestern movement of the system could affect weather conditions in coastal areas, although the exact rainfall impact and district-wise warnings will depend on its subsequent track and intensity.

Cyclone Akvan Tracker: Where Is The Weather System Now?
According to the IMD's National Bulletin issued on November 16, the system developed from a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 13. It intensified into a depression on November 15 and subsequently strengthened into a deep depression.

It was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, around 870 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 760 km east-southeast of Chennai.

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday. It could strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17 before intensifying further.

By November 19, it could reach very severe cyclonic storm intensity, with sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph.

The exact landfall location, however, is yet to be determined.

IMD Issues Fishermen Warning, Sea Conditions Likely To Deteriorate

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal between November 16 and 19, the central Bay of Bengal between November 16 and 20, and the northwest Bay of Bengal on November 19 and 20.

Sea conditions along the Andhra Pradesh coast are also expected to deteriorate significantly. The IMD has forecast phenomenal sea conditions from the evening of November 19 into the morning of November 20.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to closely monitor official weather updates as the system intensifies.

Why Will The Cyclone Be Named Akvan?

Akvan is the name contributed by Iran to the official list of cyclone names maintained under the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) naming system.

The name also appears in Persian mythology as Akvan-e Div, a character in the Persian epic Shahnameh.

The cyclone naming system for the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea involves 13 countries, including India, Iran, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The names are used in a predetermined sequence and are not repeated once assigned.

The IMD's Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre in New Delhi assigns a name to a system once it reaches the prescribed cyclonic storm intensity.

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