Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, bringing winds up to 145 kmph and extremely heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm', with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential damage across coastal districts.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni, covering parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, around noon on Friday. Wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph.

The weather system was centred over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Tuesday, approximately 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The IMD said the storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19.

Heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh, neighbouring states

The weather department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20.

Several districts have been placed under orange and yellow alerts. Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are among the districts under an orange alert for November 20.

The impact is also expected to extend to neighbouring states. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places between November 17 and 20, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast on November 19.

Parts of Telangana are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on November 21. Gangetic West Bengal may also experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 19 and 20.

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh step up cyclone preparedness

With Cyclone Akvan approaching, the Odisha government has stepped up precautionary measures, deploying 74 rescue teams and initiating evacuation plans for vulnerable areas in southern districts.

The state administration will begin evacuating residents from vulnerable locations on Tuesday. Leave for government officials has also been cancelled in eight districts, including Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Puri.

In Ganjam, authorities have identified landslide-prone and low-lying areas. As many as 107 pregnant women have already been shifted to safer locations, while residents of landslide-prone areas are also being evacuated.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference on Tuesday to review preparedness. He directed officials to regularly communicate weather warnings to residents and ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea.

Potential damage from Cyclone Akvan

The IMD has warned that the storm could cause major damage to kutcha houses and huts, while vulnerable structures, tin-roofed and asbestos-roofed houses could also be affected.

Strong winds may damage power and communication poles, uproot trees and affect coastal crops, plantations and orchards.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are preparing for their third cyclone in three weeks, having already experienced Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which caused damage and loss of life.