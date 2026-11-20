Cyclone Akvan will make landfall in Odisha on Friday with winds up to 110 kmph. Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, 47 trains cancelled and the CM has set a Zero Casualty target.

Odisha is on high alert as Cyclone Akvan moves towards the coast. The state government has evacuated over 3 lakh people to safe places. A total of 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 trains have been rescheduled. All departments are on high alert and fully prepared to keep people safe.

CM reviews preparations, targets zero casualties

State, district, and central officials attended a high-level review meeting on Cyclone Akvan called by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He stated that all departments are collaborating to meet the "Zero Casualty" goal and expressed optimism that it will be accomplished with Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath's blessings.

According to the IMD, the cyclone is expected to hit Haripur, which is close to Gopalpur, on Friday afternoon. Twenty districts have finished their preparations, and the Chief Minister asked the Puri Collector to give Habishyalis extra attention.

Over 3 lakh people shifted to safe shelters

Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated to safe locations, with 9,341 shelters ready and 2,623 already operational. The Chief Minister said 4,170 pregnant women were shifted to safety, and 1,317 of them have given birth. People from 941 landslide-prone villages in 6 districts are also being shifted, while the Coast Guard will bring stranded Andhra fishermen safely to Ganjam.

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418 teams deployed, trains cancelled

28 additional Fire Service teams are on standby, and 418 teams, including ODRAF, NDRF, Fire Service, and tree-cutting teams, have been deployed for prompt response. To keep cell networks operational, arrangements such as Cells on Wheels and 17 satellite phones have been made. According to the Chief Minister, the Coast Guard and Rail Coordination Cell are working on rescue efforts and 47 trains have been cancelled, and 28 have been rescheduled.