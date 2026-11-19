Cyclone Akvan is likely to hit near Gopalpur in Odisha by noon on November 20. Over one lakh people have been evacuated, while Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand remain on rain alert.

Cyclone Akvan is heading towards the Odisha coast. More than one lakh people have already been moved to safer places. Families are leaving their homes with small bags and children, hoping to return safely after the storm passes. Officials are working day and night to keep everyone safe.

Landfall likely near Gopalpur

Cyclone Akvan was moving north at 12 kmph over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning. It is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Gopalpur by noon on November 20, though the landfall corridor stretches from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh to Puri in Odisha.

Odisha leads big evacuation

Odisha has stepped up evacuation in southern and coastal districts, shifting over one lakh people, including nearly 10,000 pregnant women, to safer places. Ganjam district alone moved over 50,000 people, while Gajapati shifted 16,000 and Kandhamal shifted 3,000.

Altogether, 308 shelters are running with free kitchens and 74 rescue teams have been deployed in 11 districts. Tourist sites like Chilika Lake, Puri beaches, Bhitarkanika and Nandankanan Zoo have been closed, and schools in red, orange and yellow alert districts are also shut.

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Neighbouring states also on alert

Andhra Pradesh may escape the worst impact, but three districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam, remain on red alert for November 19. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are on high alert, and around 80 fishermen from Kakinada are stranded at Aryapalli jetty in Ganjam. Three trains have been rescheduled. South Bengal is likely to get heavy rain till November 21 with winds of 30 to 40 kmph, while Jharkhand has a yellow alert for 11 districts on Friday and 8 districts on Saturday.