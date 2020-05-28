‘Cycle girl’ Jyoti Kumari offered free IIT-JEE coaching by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

After social media heaped praises on ‘bicycle girl’ Jyoti Kumari, a 15-year-old teenage girl who cycled all the way from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga district with her incapacitated father Mohan Paswan seated on the carrier during the coronavirus pandemic, a famous mathematician, and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has offered to give free IIT-JEE entrance exam coaching to the teenage girl.

Anand Kumar's younger brother met Jyoti and her family to offer help with her education.

“Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30,” Kumar tweeted.

Kumari was determined not to let her father return to Gurugram where he was driven to penury following an accident a few months ago that rendered him unfit to make a living as an e-rickshaw driver.

Her father Paswan said his landlord gave him an ultimatum to either pay the rent that was due for a few months or leave.

"I succeeded in buying time on a couple of occasions. I promised him that I would take up whatever job I could land once the lockdown was lifted, earn money, and pay all his dues. We were so hard pressed that I had to discontinue my medicines so that we could afford one square meal a day. How could we have arranged money for rent?" he recounted.

But the lockdown kept getting extended and the threats of the landlord kept getting more severe, he said.

Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated father riding pillion, the ordinary teenager took her father home. On May 10, Jyoti left along with her father from Gurugram on a bicycle for Darbhanga. She arrived home on May 16.

Earlier, the Cycling Federation of India had offered help to Jyoti for her education.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi have also offered to sponsor Jyoti’s education and her wedding.