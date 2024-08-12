Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cybersecurity engineer’s insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…

Is world heading for World War 3? US orders guided missile submarine to West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

This Olympian has more medals than 184 countries combined, he is from...

Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cybersecurity engineer’s insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…

Cybersecurity engineer’s insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Is world heading for World War 3? US orders guided missile submarine to West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

Is world heading for World War 3? US orders guided missile submarine to West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

HomeIndia

India

Cybersecurity engineer’s insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…

Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), which are technologies that filter and monitor HTTP traffic between a web application and the internet, are a vital part of this security arsenal

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Cybersecurity engineer’s insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Web application security has become critical for businesses all over the world in the progressive digital sphere. Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), which are technologies that filter and monitor HTTP traffic between a web application and the internet, are a vital part of this security arsenal. The development of comprehensive WAF policies, especially for diverse environments, is a critical task that requires deep expertise and continuous adaptation to new threats. Mohammed Mustafa Khan, a distinguished cybersecurity engineer, has made significant contributions in this field, sharing his insights and achievements to enhance web application security.

Because of his substantial research on WAF technologies, Mohammed Mustafa Khan is well-known in the cybersecurity community. His career is marked by a series of achievements that highlight his expertise in developing and implementing effective security measures for web applications. Khan has successfully scaled the corporate ladder, gaining recognition for his ability to tailor WAF policies to specific applications and environments. His work primarily focuses on ensuring comprehensive coverage against the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and emerging threats, a testament to his commitment to maintaining robust security postures.

Khan's impact at his workplace is profound, characterised by tangible improvements in security measures and operational efficiency. His meticulous approach to configuring WAF policies has significantly strengthened the security posture of the organisation's web applications, shielding them from threats such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). By automating and scripting the deployment of WAF rulesets, he has not only saved valuable time but also enhanced accuracy and consistency, which are critical in maintaining high security standards. Furthermore, his integration of WAF alerts with SIEM systems has revolutionised the organisation's incident response capabilities, enabling faster detection and mitigation of security incidents.

Among Khan's most notable projects is the deployment and integration of WAF solutions across entire web application infrastructures. This complex task involves assessing organisational needs, selecting suitable WAF technologies, and ensuring seamless integration with existing systems. His expertise in rule set optimization and tuning has led to a substantial reduction in false positives, thereby minimising disruptions to legitimate traffic. This achievement is particularly significant in a field where the balance between security and user experience is crucial.

Quantifiable results from Khan's initiatives include high rates of attack detection and prevention, reflecting the effectiveness of his WAF configurations in protecting against malicious activity. His work has also contributed to improved compliance with security standards such as PCI DSS and GDPR, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to safeguarding sensitive data. Moreover, his efforts have been cost-effective, demonstrating a favourable cost-benefit ratio in terms of implementing and maintaining WAF systems.

He has navigated several major challenges in his role. Fine-tuning WAF rules to minimise false positives while ensuring robust threat protection is a delicate process requiring deep technical knowledge and analytical skills. 

Additionally, handling the complexities of modern web applications, which often include microservices and APIs, necessitates a comprehensive understanding of diverse architectures and network topologies. Khan's solutions for these challenges include leveraging automated processes for threat detection, integrating WAF configurations into DevOps workflows, and implementing strategies for scalability and elasticity to accommodate fluctuating web traffic.

As a thought leader, Mohammed Mustafa Khan emphasises the importance of continuous evaluation and optimization of WAF policies to align with evolving threats and application landscapes. In order to promote a security-first culture within organisations, he supports cybersecurity awareness campaigns and cross-functional collaboration between application, DevOps, and security teams.

His expertise in developing comprehensive WAF policies is invaluable in the ongoing effort to enhance web application security. His achievements and insights serve as a guiding framework for organisations seeking to fortify their defences against a constantly evolving threat landscape. By embracing these principles, organisations can ensure that their web applications remain secure, resilient, and compliant with industry standards.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library

    Gyaarah Gyaarah: ZEE5 unveils time-bending mystery drama with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

    Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

    Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

    Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

    Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

    This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

    This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement