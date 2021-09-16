Cyber crime increases, dip in crimes against women: NCRB data

According to data given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in the Capital has decreased by 24% in 2020 compared to 2019. The total number of crimes against women registered in 2020 was 9,782, down from 12,902 in 2019.

In 2020, there were 938 reports of assault on women, compared to 1,088 in 2019, and 862 cases of sexual harassment, compared to 644 in 2019. In 2020, 967 rape cases have been filed, compared to 1,231 in 2019, a reduction of 21%. Stalking cases also decreased by 40% in 2020, with 235 incidents reported compared to 388 the previous year.

This could be due to the stringent lockdown, which caused fewer women to travel outside. However, there has been an upsurge in cybercrime against women. According to the data, cybercrime in Delhi increased by 55 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, there were 166 cases reported, compared to 107 in 2019.

According to the NCRB, a total of 35,331 occurrences of crime against women were reported in 2020 across the 19 metropolitan cities, a drop of 21.1 percent from 2019. (44,783 cases).

The majority of crimes against women were classified as "cruelty by husband or family members" (30.2 percent), highlighting the plight of many women in their homes. Last year, the lockdown coincided with an increment in domestic violence incidents.

In Indian cities, a total of 18,657 cases of cybercrime have been reported, up 0.8 percent over the previous year (18,500 cases). Digital offences (Section 66 of the IT Act) accounted for the majority of cybercrime in 2020, accounting for 60.9 percent (11,356 instances).