Cyber attack cases in India increased from 50,000 to 3.1 lakh in four Years

The number of cyberattacks in India Increased drastically in the last four years, signalling a trend which is serious and alarming for the country.

The government revealed this data with a statistical report which clearly shows an alarming trend for all of us. The statistics were shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre in a response to the question asked in the Lok Sabha.

As Per the Information provided by Computer Emergency Response Team ( CERT), 50,362 cases of cyberattacks were reported in the Year 2016. The number of cases increased to 53,117 in the Year 2017 and it rose drastically in the Year 2018 with 2,08,456 cases. This Year till October 2019, the number of cases reported are 3,13,649 which is highest in the last four years.

These cyberattack incidents includes phishing, network scanning and probing, virus/malicious code and website hacking.

"In tune with the dynamic nature of Information Technology and emerging cyber threats, continuous efforts are required to be made by owners to protect networks by way of hardening and deploying appropriate security controls," Dhotre said.

The ministry also observed that attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the World and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched and for resolution of these kinds of incidents involving systems outside the country, CERT-In devises response measures in coordination with its counterpart agencies in foreign countries.

In reply to another question, Dhotre said a total of 12,317 and 21,796 cybercrime cases were registered in 2016 and 2017, respectively. His reply was based on data maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs.

"These include cases registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and related sections of Indian Penal Code and Special & Local Laws involving computer as medium/target," the minister added.