Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion

The Odisha government has implemented a 24-hour suspension of internet services starting Sunday as the situation remains tense in Cuttack. The ban, which took effect at 7 pm on Sunday, will remain in place till 7 pm on Monday. Additionally, the use of social media platforms has also been prohibited in the area. It will remain effective in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza Region.

Why is the situation tense in Cuttack?

The situation is tense in Cuttack as fresh clashes between two groups were reported on Sunday. This comes following the incident of stone pelting and clashes between them during Durga Puja idol immersion on Saturday night. Police officials were present at the spot. Assistant Fire Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera said: "We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at 8-10 places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation."

What did Odisha police say?

Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said that the situation was under control. "The police are closely monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence. I would like to inform all residents of Cuttack not to trust any rumour. They should immediately check the police website, the Commissionerate's website, and their Twitter (now known as X) handle," the state's top cop said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).