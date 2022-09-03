Search icon
Cuttack: Judge found dead, probe underway

The judge was on leave for a couple of days but on Friday, he asked his stenographer RN Mahapatra to write a leave application for two more days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

In Odisha's Cuttack, a judge was found dead at his official residence on Friday. Police said prima facie, he appears to have died by suicide. The deceased judge has been identified as Subash Kumar Bihari. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cuttack Zone-3, Tapas Chandra Pradhan said, "Subash Kumar Bihari, a Special Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court judge was found hanging at his official residence in Cuttack city. Prima facie, seems to be a case of death by suicide. Further investigation underway." 

Mahapatra told police that the judge called him at 10:00 AM and asked him to write a leave application for today (Friday) also. However, a few hours later, he said he got the news that the judge is unwell and being taken to a hospital.

The judge's wife and daughter weren't at home at the time of the incident. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 

Police are investigating the case. 


With inputs from ANI

