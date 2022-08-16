'Cut them into pieces, will bail you out': MLA from Shinde camp threatens Shiv Sena workers

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve - File Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has lodged a police complaint against MLA Prakash Surve for his remarks at a function recently in which he purportedly asked his supporters to physically assault Shiv Sainiks.

A month after leaving Team Thackeray to join the Eknath Shinde camp, Surve was reportedlty speaking over the issue of which was the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, at a programme at Kokani Pada Buddha Vihar in Magathane area of Mumbai on August 14.

A video on Monday went viral on social media platforms wherein the MLA can be seen asking his supporters to “pulp” the workers of the rival faction if they challenge them. Surve goes on to assure his supporters to bail them out if they face any legal action.

“We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them into pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here. Cut them into pieces. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a table bail the next day. Do not worry. We will not attack anyone, but if someone does so, we will disembowel them,” Surve can be heard saying in the video.

Surve is one of the Shiv Sena MLAs backing Chief Minister Shinde, who led a revolt against the party leadership in June this year, resulting in the collapse of the Thackeray-led government.

Meanwhile, workers of the Thackeray faction filed a complaint with Dahisar police in Mumbai, seeking action against Surve.

An official from Dahisar police station said, "We have received a written complaint from the Shiv Sena workers against Prakash Surve. They have demanded action against Surve, but we are verifying the facts and an investigation is on. No FIR has been registered yet.