‘Cut BJP votes by 27,000’: Akhilesh Yadav reveals Samajwadi Party's 2027 strategy

Akhilesh Yadav has set a 27,000-vote target for every Uttar Pradesh seat ahead of 2027 after a state executive meeting in Lucknow. Here's what he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has set a new target for his party workers ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections by cutting 27,000 votes of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in every constituency. In a video shared on the official social media handles of SP, Akhilesh said that they would reach out to families and listen to their grievances and issues to connect them with the party. Akhilesh made the remarks during a party meeting in Uttar Pradesh, where he also raised concerns, including alleged attacks on BR Ambedkar's statues.

What is Akhilesh Yadav’s 27,000-vote plan?

While outlining SP's constituency-level strategy in the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav said, ''Today was our state executive meeting. In this, we have decided that in the 2027 Assembly Elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP.''

''Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops. The BJP has taken land from farmers but not given the correct circle rate. Major land scams have taken place in Ayodhya. Time and again, they have caused distress to everyone,'' he added, flagging irregularities in land acquisition.

"हम सब लोगों ने मिलकर के ये फैसला लिया है कि में हर विधानसभा में 27000 वोट बढ़ाने का काम करेंगे।"



- माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी pic.twitter.com/mkl9x1OWox — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 20, 2026

He also raised concerns over alleged desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues across the state and said, ''The BJP has vandalised the most statues; more than 151 statues of Babasaheb have been broken by the BJP. They attacked the book of Babasaheb's hand. In 71 districts, 15 statues are damaged every year, making it 151 statues destroyed.''

''FIRs have been registered in only 14 cases of statue vandalism, with cases filed against 45 unknown individuals. Named FIRs have been filed in only 8 cases. In 10 years, 151 statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji were damaged. Since 2022, there has been a 12-fold increase,'' he further said.