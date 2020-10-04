Customs officials seize 891g of gold worth Rs 46.4 lakh from Chennai airport

In separate cases over the weekend, Chennai Air Customs have seized a total of 891 grams of gold from International passengers who flew in from Middle-east countries. The seized gold is valued at Rs 46.4 lakh.

In the first case, on Saturday, a 32-year old passenger hailing from Madurai, who had arrived from Dubai, was intercepted and searched. Two bundles of gold paste weighing 133gm, valued at Rs 6.93 lakhs were recovered from the rectum.

On frisking, two other passengers, hailing from Chennai who arrived from Dubai, were found carrying two gold bars weighing 10 tolas (232 grams) each and one gold cut bit (31 grams) concealed in their pant pockets. Total 526 grams of gold valued at Rs 27.4 lakhs was recovered.

On Saturday night, two passengers hailing from Trichy and Chennai were intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold.

A personal search revealed four bundles (two each) of gold paste in their socks and two gold chains (one each) from their pant pockets. Total 232 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.16 lakh was recovered and seized.

Total of 891 grams of gold valued at Rs 46.4 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is in progress, officials said.