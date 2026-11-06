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‘Customer is king’: India welcomes Starlink, Jio and OneWeb; says consumers will decide satcom market winner

India says consumers will decide between Starlink, Jio and OneWeb as satellite internet providers await spectrum allocation, pricing decisions and security clearances.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

‘Customer is king’: India welcomes Starlink, Jio and OneWeb; says consumers will decide satcom market winner
‘Customer is king’: India welcomes Starlink, Jio and OneWeb; says consumers will decide satcom market winner (Representative image/Filephoto)
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India is open to all players in the satellite communications (satcom) sector, with the government maintaining that consumers will ultimately decide which service provider they want to choose based on pricing, value and quality of services.

“Customer is the king,” a government official said, as cited by ANI, underlining that India's regulatory approach is to encourage competition rather than favour any particular company. Officials said all eligible players are welcome in the Indian market and consumers should have the freedom to choose from competing service providers.

At present, three companies — Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Industries' Jio Satellite Communications — hold licences to provide satellite communication services in India.

Starlink was last to apply for licence

Government sources said Starlink was the last among the three companies to apply for a licence and also the last to receive it. However, officials maintained that the entire licensing process was transparent and that all applicants were assessed under the same regulatory framework.

The three licensees have also been asked to demonstrate their technical capabilities and comply with the government's security requirements before commencing commercial operations.

According to sources, OneWeb was the first to submit its compliance documents, followed by Jio, while Starlink submitted its documents last. Officials said the government was following the same procedure for all three companies.

What did Elon Musk say about Starlink's India entry?

The government's latest remarks come amid a public disagreement between Elon Musk and India's telecom industry over Starlink's delayed commercial entry into the country.

Musk had previously criticised the delays, alleging that established telecom interests were restricting competition. In an October 10 post on X, he sarcastically addressed Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and accused the company of preferring to maintain a monopoly rather than allow Starlink to compete.

Musk also argued that Starlink could improve internet access in areas where connectivity remains limited, particularly for children seeking educational opportunities and small businesses looking to reach global markets.

He further highlighted the company's role in restoring communication during natural disasters, arguing that satellite connectivity could help save lives when conventional communication networks fail. 

The Centre, however, has maintained that India's regulatory framework is fair and non-discriminatory and that all operators must meet the same requirements.

Spectrum allocation and security clearances remain key

Obtaining a licence does not automatically allow a company to begin commercial services. Two crucial requirements remain: finalisation of spectrum allocation and pricing, and fulfilment of security conditions by the licensed operators.

The government has clarified that security assessments for all three companies are underway. Once an operator completes the required process, it can proceed to the next stage of seeking spectrum assignment. 

Satellite internet services are expected to improve connectivity in remote, rural, mountainous, coastal and border regions where conventional telecom infrastructure can be difficult or expensive to deploy.

The entry of multiple operators could expand consumer choice, encourage competition and improve connectivity. However, the commercial rollout will depend on the completion of regulatory and security formalities.

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