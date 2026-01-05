Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Customers can expect service disruptions for branch-based activities like cheque clearances, cash services, and loan processing, while digital banking will likely remain unaffected.

Bank employees are likely to go on a nationwide strike on January 27, demanding a 5-day work week. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing employees and officers across public sector banks and some old private banks, has called for the strike. If it happens, banking operations will be severely disrupted for three days, as January 25 and 26 are already holidays. Customers can expect service disruptions for branch-based activities like cheque clearances, cash services, and loan processing, while digital banking will likely remain unaffected.



Are banks closed on January 27?

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said the call for an All-India strike on January 27came due to a lack of response from the government on the 5-day banking demand. This demand was agreed upon during the wage revision settlement signed between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and bank unions in March 2024. The AIBOC expressed disappointment, stating, "it is unfortunate that the Government is not responding to our programmes and our genuine demands," as the circular read.

Although banks will remain open on January 27, operational disruptions are expected as banking staff participate in the protest.

Banks demand 5-days week work

Bank employees in India currently get Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays off. As part of the wage revision settlement signed in March 2024, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and bank unions agreed to declare the remaining two Saturdays as holidays, effectively implementing a 5-day banking system. However, the government has yet to implement this change. The push for a 5-day work week, is due to several major financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LIC, GIC, stock exchanges, and government offices, which already follow this schedule. While the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) argued that with banking services available 24x7, there's no justification for employees to work six days a week, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation also supported this demand. It stated that it's not a luxury but justice, especially when the world is moving towards a four-day workweek.