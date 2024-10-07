Twitter
India

Ratan Tata hospitalised, know what Tata Group chairman emeritus has to say about it

Ratan Tata clarified that the claims of him being hospitalized after a drop in blood pressure is 'unfounded'.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

Ratan Tata hospitalised, know what Tata Group chairman emeritus has to say about it
Ratan Tata, former Chairman of Tata Sons has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. However, Ratan Tata has debunked all the rumours related to his health, and said in X post " I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions."

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation"

