Curfew extended in THIS district of Maharashtra till April 4 - What's open, what's not

With the number of COVID cases on a constant rise in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra, the administration has extended the curfew - that was imposed on March 24 - by four more days. The curfew has been extended till April 4, 2021. However, it was supposed to end on March 31 (Wednesday).

What's open, what's not

The district administration has ordered government, semi-government offices to remain closed during this period. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during this time. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to make only home deliveries and the movement of both private and government buses have been curbed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government last week announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.

