'Culprits should be punished severely': Gautam Gambhir condemns Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti violence

File photo

Condemning the Jahangirpuri violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that it is against the thinking and culture of Delhi and urged people to maintain peace. The BJP MP also demanded severe punishment for the culprits involved in the stone-pelting incident in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening.

"The stone pelting on the procession is very sad. It is against the thinking and the culture of Delhi. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace and the culprits should be punished severely," said Gautam Gambhir on Jahangirpuri violence.

Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel have been injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the "situation is under control".

Police officials said miscreants attacked when the police tried to handle the situation on the spot. Stones were pelted on the procession. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he told reporters.

Two to three companies of Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri along with Delhi Police in the wake of the stone-pelting incident.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening. Officials said that Shah also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants.