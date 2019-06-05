Culinary revivalist, Jiggs Kalra, passes away

It's hard to imagine that the now ubiquitous kebab was once found only in the guarded kitchens of the royals. Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, known to the world as Jiggs Kalra, was the one to bring the galouti kebab to our plates. The celebrated chef and culinary revivalist, nick-named the Czar of Indian cuisine, passed away on Tuesday. He was 71.

An ambassador of Indian food – both elaborate preparations and the humble samosa– he had the distinction of serving renowned figures such as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, General Pervez Musharraf and Bill Clinton. He served as the personal cook of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his official trips abroad.

With an illustrious career spanned over five decades and media such as television shows, magazine columns and books, he was instrumental in reviving indigenous lost recipes as well as cooking styles.

Announcing his father's demise, son Zorawar Kalra said his father was his "mentor, inspiration and his biggest hero". "I have lost my beloved father but Indian cuisine has lost one of its great ambassadors," he said.

In 1997, he was appointed advisor to the India Trade Promotion Organisation.

He was also the first Asian to be inducted into the highly prestigious society of International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame. Another first was conceptualising and hosting food-oriented television series – Dawaat debuted on Door Darshan in 1990, much before TV chefs such as Sanjeev Kumar became household names. Kalra authored over 11 books on Indian cuisine and his 'Prashad: Cooking with Indian masters' has earned the reputation as 'the bible' for budding chefs.

When the Maharana of Mewar requested him to manage the Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur in the early 1990s, Kalra turned restauranteur. Soon, his creations – Masala, Punjab Grill and Farzi Cafe — became the bridge between ancient traditional techniques and thrilling modern culinary experiments such as caviar jalebis.

Czar Of Indian Cuisine