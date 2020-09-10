CUCET 2020: Admit cards released, check @cucetexam.in

The exams will be conducted between September 18-20, 2020.

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2020) admit card on the official website. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-cucetexam.in

In order to download the form, the candidates will have to enter their login credentials which they created during CUCET 2020 registration.

Steps to download admit cards for CUCET 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cucetexam.in

Step 2. Click on the link 'Click to download admit card'

Step 3. Enter the Application ID.

Step 4. Enter the Date of Birth.

Step 5. Click on Login.

Step 6. The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

The admit card will have--the name of the candidate, candidate roll number, candidate photograph and signature, and CUCET 2020 exam day guidelines.

The Central University of Rajasthan conducts CUCET for those candidates who wish to take admission into postgraduate courses in the central universities all around India.