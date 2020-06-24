CTET July 2020: CBSE yet to release admit card for July 5 exam, check ctet.nic.in for details

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic casts a cloud over various examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to go ahead with the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is to be held on July 5, 2020, in 110 cities all over the country.

The admit card or hall ticket for the CTET July 2020 exam is expected to be released by the CBSE any time this week on its official website.

While the board has not officially communicated when it will release the admit cards, it is usually uploaded two weeks before the exam. CBSE advises all candidates to check the official website ctet.nic.in regularly for update.

Steps to download CTET July 2020 admit card:

1) Log on to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CTET July 2020 admit card

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your login credentials and proceed to download admit card

5) Save it on your computer and also take a print out

Over 30 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the CTET July 2020 scheduled to be held on July 5, as per the official data.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hard copy of the admit card for verification purposes.

There will also be some additional health measures for safety as the exam is being held in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic. Students are advised to bring their own sanitiser and water bottle and all the other objects needed for the exam. The admit card will consist the name of the exam centre, instructions on timings, entry rules etc. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully.