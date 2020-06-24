CTET July 2020: Candidates continue to wait for admit card as date for July 5 exam nears, check ctet.nic.in for updates

CTET July 2020 candidates continue to wait for communication by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the availability of admit cards. Amid strong speculation that admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exams, to be held on July 5, 2020, would be released this week, candidates are waiting for official communication from the board.

The anxiety among CTET candidates is also because of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the exams have been cancelled or postponed in the country since the lockdown measures were announced in March and all educational institutions were closed.

While the CBSE has not cancelled the CTET July 2002 exam and is likely to go ahead with it, the delay in releasing admit cards is causing some worry for nearly 30 lakh candidates.

While the board has not officially communicated when it will release the admit cards, it is usually uploaded two weeks before the exam. The admit card or hall ticket for the CTET July 2020 exam is expected to be released by the CBSE any time this week on its official website.

CBSE has advised all candidates to check the official website ctet.nic.in regularly for update.

Steps to download CTET July 2020 admit card:

1) Log on to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CTET July 2020 admit card

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your login credentials and proceed to download admit card

5) Save it on your computer and also take a print out

Over 30 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the CTET July 2020 scheduled to be held on July 5, as per the official data.

Rules for CTET July 2020 exam

Candidates must carry the hard copy of the admit card for verification purposes.

There will also be some additional health measures for safety as the exam is being held in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic. Students are advised to bring sanitiser and water bottle and all the other objects needed for the exam. The admit card will consist the name of the exam centre, instructions on timings, entry rules etc.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

CTET July 2020 will be conducted in 20 languages in 112 cities all over the country.

Importance of CTET

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been held as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher. The exam is aimed to bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process while inducing teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi.