CSIR-NEERI creates map showing COVID-19 cases, hotspots in Maharashtra districts, municipal corporations

As Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state by coronavirus, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has developed a map highlighting the COVID-19 cases in the state.

The map also shows the hotspots in districts & municipal corporations in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 597 new COVID-19 cases and is close to the 10,000-mark, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of 1 PM on Thursday, the exact number of cases in the state stands at 9,318.

The state has witnessed 432 deaths due to COVID-19 so far, while 1,388 people have been cured of the infection.

State capital Mumbai leads in the number of new COVID-19 cases - 475 cases on Wednesday that took its count to 6,644. India's economic capital is now the worst-affected city in the country.

The health ministry has projected that the situation in Mumbai will deteriorate further, reaching 28,859 cases by May 15. The state government has, however, dismissed the projections.

The state government has also issued new orders to hospitals and made it mandatory to examine every patient visiting any hospital. Patients should not be denied admission, government warns private and government hospitals.

It has been made necessary to create a unique ID of every patient.

The orders also said that coronavirus positive patients with no symptoms must be shifted to COVID-19 Care Center instead of hospitals.

In case of death, the last rites must be compulsorily conducted within 12 hours. Dead bodies of COVID patients should be released by hospitals within 30 minutes, the orders said.