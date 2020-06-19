CSIR gets nod for Phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir

CSIR constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Lucknow has received permission for carrying out Phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

"CSIR constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute(CDRI) Lucknow, has received permission for carrying out Phase III randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety and tolerability of antiviral drug Umifenovir," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

"The Phase III Clinical Trials will be carried out at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and ERA's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow," he said in another tweet.

The Minister said that the drug prevents the entry of the virus into human cells and also acts by priming the immune system.

"This drug has a good safety profile and acts by preventing entry of the virus into human cells and also by priming the immune system. Umifenovir is mainly used for the treatment of influenza and has recently come into prominence due to its potential use for COVID-19 patients," he added.