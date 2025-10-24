FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

CSDCO releases list of 112 medicines, cough syrups found 'spurious', check list here

In a report published by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for September 2025, 52 drugs/medicines have been identified as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). Moreover, State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 60 more samples that are failing the quality test.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

CSDCO releases list of 112 medicines, cough syrups found 'spurious', check list here
Representative Image (iStock)
In a report published by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for September 2025, 52 drugs/medicines have been identified as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). Moreover, State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 60 more samples that are failing the quality test. 

Drugs labelled with NSQ suggest that they failed one or more specified quality parameters during testing. However, it might be noted that this is batch-specific, meaning this only applies to the specific batch put under the testing and not other batches of the same product available in the market. 

The NSQ list of September includes several common drugs, including  Paracetamol, Pantoprazole, Multivitamin supplements, and several other common drugs. A dry cough syrup ‘Besto-Cof’ has also been marked NSQ. 

NSQ drug identified in Chhattisgarh 

One of the drug samples from Chhattisgarh was found to be counterfeit. According to the findings, it was manufactured by an unofficial producer using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is subject to probe, and action will be taken under relevant laws and regulations to curb such incidents in the future. 

In partnership with state authorities 

CDSCO conducts these checks in collaboration with state authorities to ensure that unauthorized drugs are quickly identified and discontinued from the market. This monitoring practice is part of ongoing efforts to maintain public health and practice high standards in terms of pharmaceutical sector.

