Cry for reformed multilateralism stronger than ever before: Jaishankar

Highlighting how the COVID-19 crisis has "laid bare the shortcomings of multilateral institutions", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the "cry for reformed multilateralism becomes stronger than ever before."

Speaking at the Alliance for Multilateral Meeting, Jaishankar spoke on the United Nations saying that at the body "we could not even agree .... on fighting the virus, let alone coordinate responses. This reflects a larger systemic failure. Clearly, the multilateral machinery is exhausted, if not broken. "

The comments come even as India has been calling for reforms at multilateral institutions including at reformed United Nations Security Council. Four out of five members of the UNSC-- Russia, US, UK and France have backed India at the high table in UN, except China.

Jaishankar highlighted how even as "supply-chains snapped and the world stopped" due to the pandemic, "Prime Minister Modi issued a call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat".

On India's response to the coronavirus crisis at the global level, the EAM said, "Our approach is to develop solidarity within and outside our borders. During this pandemic, we extended medical aid, personnel and training to 150 countries. Our flights for returning nationals carried our neighbours."

India amid the COVID pandemic sent crucial medicines like hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to around 150 countries.