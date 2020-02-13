Crude bombs hurled at lawyer in Lucknow court, two injured

A bomb exploded in the premises of the Lucknow court on Thursday. Several lawyers are said to be injured.

According to the information available, the bombs were targeted at a lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi, who managed to escape unhurt. Two crude bombs were thrown on Lodhi, out of which one exploded near him. The other one, however, failed to explode.

The Lucknow Police, which immediately reached the spot, have recovered three bombs from the court complex.

The lawyer was then safely escorted by his assistants.

As per the eyewitnesses, the bombs were hurled towards Lodhi's chamber. He has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

A group of lawyers have started a protest against the attack and demanded security for the lawyer and inside the court premises.

Chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Mishra also condemned the incident.

"I strongly condemn the incident. The culprits should be arrested soon. It is because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India has made a demand for enactment of Advocates Protection Act," he told news agency ANI.

A probe has been lanched into the incident.