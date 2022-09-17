Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Crude bomb blast at school in West Bengal's Titagarh, students taken to safety

As all of the school's students and faculty were safely housed on the building's first two stories, nobody was hurt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Crude bomb blast at school in West Bengal's Titagarh, students taken to safety
Photo: ANI (Image for representation)

A crude bomb exploded on the roof of a school building in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday when classes were in progress, a senior police official said.

Also, READ: 'Everyone was waiting for a roar but...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at return of Cheetahs to India

There was no casualty in the incident as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storied building, he said.

The students got panicked hearing the sound of the explosion and left the premises helter-skelter, while teachers went upstairs to find bomb splinters close to the roof, according to a managing committee member of the state-aided institute at Titagarh in the industrial belt of the district.

A top official of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told reporters after visiting the spot that the blast was caused by a single crude bomb.

He said that it would be investigated whether the bomb was hurled from a nearby building or it had been kept there and suddenly went off.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh told reporters at the spot that whoever was responsible for the blast would have to be arrested and punished.

"Had any child been around the spot, I shudder to think what could have happened. I have urged the commissioner of police and other top officials of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to find out the culprits," said Mr Singh who returned to the TMC from the BJP last May.

BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"Even school children are not safe in the rule of Mamata Banerjee. Bombs are discovered in houses and party offices across West Bengal. Today's incident is a pointer to the grim law and order situation. We don't have faith in the state police or CID. We want CBI probe to unravel the truth," she said.

When asked to comment on Ms Chatterjee's claims, "I don't want to join the issue with her. Let the police investigate the case first."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.